KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The director-general and a senior officer of the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem), under investigation over an alleged RM900,000 fund misappropriation, will be charged in court next week.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the two are expected to be charged on Wednesday or Thursday.

On Feb 11, MACC arrested two senior officers of a government agency, including a director-general, on suspicion of colluding to misappropriate about RM900,000 for personal use.

Meanwhile, Azam said MACC has recovered more than 70 per cent of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) assets, amounting to RM30 billion out of RM42 billion.

He said the recovery rate is among the highest globally, compared with the international average of below 30 per cent.

He said the government, through MACC, has successfully repatriated four artworks worth nearly RM800,000 that were purchased using misappropriated 1MDB funds, and is in the process of recovering seven more from auction house Christie’s in the United States.

On Tuesday, MACC said the four artworks brought back are Composition (1953) by Joan Miró; Maison de rendez-vous de chasse de Henri IV, Rue St. Vincent, Montmartre (1934) by Maurice Utrillo; Etude pour femme couchée (1948) by Balthus; and L’Ecuyere et les clowns (1961) by Pablo Picasso.

All the artworks are currently kept at a secure location under strict security control for environmental stabilisation and optimal preservation.

The process of unsealing, verification and further valuation will be carried out by the National Visual Arts Development Board. — Bernama