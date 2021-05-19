Cuepacs wants full MCO for a minimum of 21 days, says president

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to implement full-scale movement control order (MCO) for at least 21 days nationwide.

Its president Adnan Mat said the 21-day period was the minimum needed to enable the government to implement drastic measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If the government continues to use the current SOP (standard operating procedures) to curb the spread of Covid-19, Cuepacs is worried that the country’s health services will reach its breaking point, thus inviting a serious health emergency to the country,” he said in a statement today.

According to Adnan, the SOPs for MCO 2.0 and MCO 3.0 are seen as ineffective in reducing Covid-19 infection, in fact, there has been an increasing trend of cases due to uncontrolled movement of people.

He said people are confused with the SOPs that are not standardised and constantly changing.

Adnan said the full MCO, like the one enforced in March last year, may seem like a ‘torture’ for some people, but the current MCO was making it worse for the children’s education, economy and unemployment rate.

“Coupled with the spread of dangerous variants from Africa and India in Malaysia at this time, this full MCO is believed to be able to ensure the country is back on track.

“Bank Negara and Finance Ministry should also make it compulsory for banks to reintroduce loan moratorium like last year,” he said. — Bernama