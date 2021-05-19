Amid rumour, Perak MB says no decision on full Covid-19 lockdown in state

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that the state will discuss the matter with relevant agencies, including the State Health Department and State National Security Council, today at 3pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 19 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today said there is no decision yet to implement full lockdown in the state similar to the movement control order 1.0 (MCO) which was done nationwide last year.

However, Saarani said that the state will discuss the matter with relevant agencies, including the State Health Department and State National Security Council, today at 3pm.

He also urged the public to be patience and accept whatever decision made by the state in tackling the Covid-19 issue.

“There was a meeting with all the relevant agencies previously and we discussed about all possibilities to handle the Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in the Kinta, Hulu Perak and Larut, Matang and Selama districts.

“However, no final decision was made in the meeting,” he told a press conference held via Zoom.

Earlier today, an anonymous message informing the state might announce full lockdown tomorrow and will come into effect from Friday was circulated in the WhatsApp.

When asked whether will the state purchase their own vaccines as how some other states are doing, Saarani said they will discuss the matter in the meeting later.

“We will see whether it is necessary and whether we can afford to purchase vaccine by our own,” he said.

Separately, Saarani also said the state has increased the level of preparedness in tackling the Covid-19 cases by increasing the capacity of the Low Risk Covid Treatment Centre (PKRC).

“We have increased the beds at the PKRC in Ipoh Badminton Stadium from 208 to 308 to accommodate the projected positive cases which are expected to increase in the next three to four weeks.

“At the same time, the state government is also identifying new PKRC locations either in the northern zone or in the Hilir Perak or Manjung area to prepare for the possible increase in cases of prolonged infection,” he said.

He said also Perak can no longer rely on PKRCs in MAEPS Serdang, Selangor or in Jawi, Seberang Perai in Penang as both PKRCs are also facing an increase in the number of patients.

He also announced that the state government has agreed to provide food and drink provisions to the staff and frontliners at the Vaccination Centre (PPV) in the state.