MCO 3.0: Kelantan allows Friday, obligatory prayers at mosques, surau statewide

KOTA BARU, May 18 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has allowed the Friday and obligatory prayers to be held at all mosques and surau statewide from tomorrow until a date to be announced later.

Maik president, Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz, however, said only 50 worshippers were allowed to perform the obligatory and Friday prayers at state, town and district mosques.

He added that only four committee members were allowed to perform congregational prayers in mukim mosques under category A, other mukim mosques, surau and musalla.

“Other activities are not allowed,” he said in a statement, today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, reminded the congregation members to observe the two-metre physical distancing when praying and comply with the stipulated standard operation procedures (SOPs).

“Maik fervently hope for cooperation from all quarters, especially Muslims, in implementing the decision. The SOPs must also be fully complied with by the management of mosques and surau,” he said, adding that action would be taken against those who breach the SOPs. — Bernama