MB: Kedah Covid-19 cases expected to rise further if EMCO not implemented

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the usage of health facilities was also increasing and the situation could worsen with more Covid-19 patients. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ALOR SETAR, May 18 — Positive Covid-19 cases in Kedah can reach up to 450 a day if the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is not implemented in red zones including Kota Setar district and some localities in Kubang Pasu.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the usage of health facilities was also increasing and the situation could worsen with more Covid-19 patients.

“With a daily increase of more than 224 cases (yesterday 362) and whether we like it or not EMCO in Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar have to be implemented,” he told reporters after a PAS Kedah Palestinian Relief Fund Contribution handover ceremony in Kota Sarang Semut near here, today.

He said the state government was also in the process of providing additional treatment centres for Covid-19 level one and two patients at Dewan Wawasan in Jitra which is expected to be able to accommodate 400 beds.

“The centre will operate as soon as possible after the process of repairing the roof of the hall is completed and the public in EMCO areas are advised to adhere to all instructions issued by the National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

Meanwhile police said 10 “rat routes” around the EMCO areas in Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah in Kubang Pasu, have been completely sealed to curb movement in area.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the police had obtained cooperation from the Public Works Department (JKR) and the district office to close the route by placing concrete barriers there.

“We are also mobilising members of a monitoring group involving 64 people to monitor compliance with SOP (standard operating procedures),” he told reporters in Jitra, today.

He added non-governmental organisations (NGO), were not allowed to enter the EMCO area to deliver donations, instead all assistance could be channeled to the Kubang Pasu district disaster operations control centre (PKOB).

“The district office will collect the aid and deliver them to the residents involved,” said Rodzi. — Bernama