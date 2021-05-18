Malay Mail

Malaysia records increase in new Covid-19 cases over last 24 hours, now at 4,865

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 03:25 PM MYT

BY ASHMAN ADAM

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam May 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam May 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A total of 4,865 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the country by the Health Ministry in the last 24 hours.

In a tweet, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham broke down the number of cases by states, with cases in Selangor rising to 1,743 as compared to yesterday’s 1,650.

A slew of new Covid-19 cases were also reported in several other states, with those being Sarawak (512), Kuala Lumpur (477), Johor (407) and Kelantan (406).

Remaining states recording new Covid-19 cases include Kedah (244), Penang (220), Perak (160), Terengganu (156), Pahang (152), Negri Sembilan (149), Melaka (127), Sabah (95), Putrajaya (nine), Labuan (six) and Perlis (two).

