Covid-19: All non-govt entries to Sabah now required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine, says state minister

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the new entry guidelines into Sabah apply to all Sabahans, non-Sabahans working in Sabah, those with work visas and permanent residents. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 18 — Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun today said that anyone entering Sabah will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine even if they have tested negative for Covid-19.

In a statement this evening, he said that the decision was made after an index case that arrived in Labuan sparked a new cluster in the state.

Masidi said the new entry guidelines into Sabah apply to all Sabahans, non-Sabahans working in Sabah, those with work visas and permanent residents.

“Only civil servants on official duty are exempted from the quarantine, provided they tested negative for Covid-19 and have permission and an official letter,” he said.

Non-Sabahans will have to undergo quarantine at their choice of designated hotels at their own cost, while Sabahans, permanent residents and work pass holders are allowed to do a home quarantine upon arrival.

“If the capacity at quarantine centres is insufficient, we will increase the number of designated hotels from time to time,” said Masidi.

The new entry rules come into effect on May 20.

He said foreign investors who are looking at Sabah for potential business purposes may also enter and are exempted from the quarantine, provided they obtain special permission and an invitation from the state government prior to their visit.

Sabah, which has been recording double-digit cases recently, are on a relaxed version of movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure, with dine-ins and inter-zone travel allowed.

The new guidelines came into force after two index cases from Labuan came over to spend Hari Raya with their families and sparked new clusters in Tawau.

Sabah today recorded 95 new cases, but no new deaths or clusters. Some 28 of the new cases are from Tawau.