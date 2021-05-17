Penang welcomes setting up of field ICU in Kepala Batas to deal with Covid-19

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the ICUs used to treat Covid-19 patients in government hospitals are full so the setting up of a field ICU is necessary to deal with the reality of the situation. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, May 17 — The Penang state government today said it welcomes the setting up of field intensive care units (ICU) by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to treat critical Covid-19 patients at the Kepala Batas Hospital.

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the ICUs used to treat Covid-19 patients in government hospitals are full so the setting up of a field ICU is necessary to deal with the reality of the situation.

“This is a very serious situation and we need this in preparation for any spike in cases that needed to be treated in the ICU,” he said in a press conference after conducting a surprise spot check at the Bagan Ajam market.

He said the state government is also open to assist the health ministry in managing the shortage of ICUs in the state.

“Other than this, we hope that once the latest shipment of vaccines arrive, supplies will be sent to Penang as soon as possible,” he said.

He said there are 200 private medical practitioners who are prepared to help administer the vaccines for free once they are given the green light by the ministry to do so.

As at May 15, Jagdeep said a total 681,266 people in Penang have registered for vaccination while a total 120,965 have received the complete two doses of the vaccine.

Penang saw a total 187 new cases yesterday and currently has 2,099 active cases.

He said the local authorities will continue to conduct spot checks at all business and public premises to ensure full compliance to SOPs.

He said there are more than 6,000 enforcement personnel always on the ground to ensure compliance to SOPs and called on the public to stay home at all times and adhere to the SOPs if they had to go out.

According to Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, more than 100 fines have been issued to individuals in the district over the last four days.

“We conducted Op Covid-19 from the first day of Raya last week till today and we have issued fines to more than 100 people who flouted the SOPs,” he said.

He said about 70 per cent of those who were fined were due to lack of physical distancing.