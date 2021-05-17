No dining in at eateries until June 7, says latest SOP update for Sarawak

File photo showing a coffeeshop with their tables and chairs tidied away as per the no-dine in directive. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, May 17 — The “no dine-in” directive has been extended to June 7, according to the latest update in the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“Restaurants, food outlets, bistros, cafés, and food and beverage stalls are not to allow dine-in.

“Food supply or sale activities are only allowed by take-away, drive-thru or delivery,” it said.

On May 11, the SDMC announced that in maintaining the current conditional movement control order (CMCO) in lieu of the movement control order (MCO) imposed in Peninsular Malaysia, the SOP would be tightened including “no dine-in” at eateries until May 17.

On May 15, SDMC announced that the CMCO will be extended to June 7 due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak.

The decision to extend the “no dine-in” directive came despite calls from restaurant, coffee shop and hawker associations for the government to find other ways to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The associations proposed that the government should come up with stricter dine-in guidelines instead.

Association members fear that the “no dine-in” directive will continue to affect not only their business income but also the income of their employees.

For the full updated SOP, click to National Security Council (MKN) website. — Borneo Post Online