Malaysia registers 4,446 new Covid-19 cases today, Selangor tops list again

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Health Ministry announced today 4,446 new Covid-19 infections for the past 24-hour mark, driving the total cumulative cases to 474,556 since the pandemic hit Malaysia.

On the state level, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor continues topping the list with the highest cases recorded today at 1,650, followed by Sarawak (433), and Kelantan (343).

MORE TO COME