Malaysian Armed Forces, Health Ministry to enhance cooperation against third wave of Covid-19

KAPIT, May 16 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will be stepping cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the fight against the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, said ATM chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

It will encompass current logistic facilities in transporting medical aid and health equipment using ATM assets according to needs especially in air transport involving the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“This is ATM’s commitment in its secondary duties to ensure the well-being of the people is always given priority,” he said.

He told reporters during a short visit to ATM field hospital in Kapit at Dewan Masyarakat Melayu here today.

According to him, the establishment of field hospitals at other locations is subject to current needs and capacity provided by the Health Service Division of ATM.

On the field hospital in Kapit which was set up on May 6, he said the hospital has 40 beds which could be expanded up to 100 beds if the situation warrants it.

The hospital set up by the First Medical Battalion based in Muara Tuang Camp, Kota Samarahan with the cooperation of Sarawak Health Department and Kapit Hospital, is complete with patient ward, x-ray, pharmacy and an emergency room.

With the additional facilities, Kapit Hospital could focus on Covid-19 treatment with sufficient beds for pandemic patients and cases which are more serious.

Since it began operation on May 10, the field hospital had received seven patients and one was allowed to return home.

“At the moment, surgery is not carried out in the field hospital but its capability could be upgraded with an operation theatre and an intensive care unit if the need arises,” he said. — Bernama