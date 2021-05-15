Tourism association in Penang urges govt to help industry operators with loan flexibility during MCO

Tourism operators in Penang have already made efforts to reduce costs by downsizing their work force or reducing wages and implementing the voluntary leave programme. — Picture by Steven Ooi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, May 15 — The Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (Atap) hopes that the Federal government will instruct all banks to reduce or temporarily freeze interest and loan repayments to ease tourism attraction operators during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Atap chairman Ch’ng Huck Theng said with the third nationwide MCO in place and interstate travel prohibited, tourist destination operators would continue to struggle with their revenues constrained and expenditures still piled high.

He said the operators in Penang have already made efforts to reduce costs by downsizing their work force or reducing wages and implementing the voluntary leave programme.

“While the smaller tourism attractions have already closed down, the larger companies are also concerned that they would not be able to last until the end of the year,” he said in a statement.

He hoped that the government could urge banks to consider providing loan repayment flexibility to borrowers to help sustain tourist destinations and businesses.

“Not only should more subsidies be given to companies that are keeping their workers, those out of job should also be taken care of in more effective ways to ensure their survival,” he added. — Bernama