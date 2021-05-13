Fireworks thrown at police after crowd told to disperse

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai advised the public to always obey the law and preserve the peace and harmony in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Fireworks were thrown at a police team when they tried to stop around 200 residents from setting them off openly at the Sri Perak apartments in Bandar Baru Sentul early today.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the police received information about the incident at around 12.50 am and when they arrived at the scene, the situation became tense with fireworks exploding indiscriminately. The crowd also ignored the police when they were warned to stop.

“As the police were trying to disperse the crowd, there was a sudden explosion, and it (the exploding object) nearly hit the police there.

“The explosion is believed to be fireworks deliberately thrown at the police, and after that, the crowd immediately dispersed. No injuries were reported and the police managed to secure the area,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 3(5) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for playing with fireworks and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation which carries a punishment of up to seven years’ jail or fine, or both.

He advised the public to always obey the law and preserve the peace and harmony in Kuala Lumpur, stressing that stern action would be taken against errant individuals.

Beh asked those with information about the incident to contact the Sentul district police headquarters’ operations room at 03-40482206. — Bernama