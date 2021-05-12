Report: Police plan surprise visits to homes in Petaling district to ensure Raya SOP compliance

Petaling Jaya Chief Asst Comm Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the police would begin more stringent checks starting today, in the lead-up to the first day of Raya celebrations. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Eight police teams from the Petaling district contingent will be making surprise visits to homes during the first day of Aidilfitri celebrations, said Petaling Jaya Chief Asst Comm Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid.

In a report by The Star, he said the move was decided to ensure compliance with the movement control order (MCO) which disallows visits or open houses.

He then cautioned those who are planning to organise an open house against doing so, saying that those caught would be fined RM25,000.

He added that those caught visiting would also face a RM5,000 fine.

“We want to ensure that no one is organising open houses or entertaining visitors, which is prohibited,” he told The Star.

Fakhrudi said that the police would begin more stringent checks starting today, in the lead-up to the first day of Raya celebrations.

“During Hari Raya, they will be patrolling the neighbourhoods,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Traffic and Enforcement Department Deputy Director Senior Asst Comm Datuk Mohd Nadzri Husain said the police have launched a week-long Ops Rentas to stop those who are still hoping to return to their hometowns for Raya celebrations.

He said the exercise was to ensure that those with approval to travel interstate would adhere to all traffic rules, adding that roadblocks would be set up along the North-South Expressway and the East Coast Highway.

“Roadblocks will not remain static in one location but will keep on changing after a few hours,” he said, adding that the highway network has been divided into five zones and 28 sectors where roadblocks will be set up.

“The highway network will be divided into the northern, central A and B, southern and eastern zones,” he said.

Nadzri advised people to not violate the travel ban as offenders would not only be ordered to turn back but also issued with fines for violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

“We hope all Malaysians will give us their cooperation because we do not want the Covid-19 situation to worsen,” he said.

He added that apart from accident hotspots, roadblocks along the highway would be set up at spots where people could make interstate crossings.

On complaints that roadblocks cause traffic congestion, he said the police had no choice but to carry out proper checks on the documents provided by motorists.

“We need time to check the documents as there were cases where people had tried to cheat their way through using photocopies of letters and other fake documents,” he said.

He said that the police would also use special equipment such as In Car Radar and i-Cops during the operation to trace those who flout traffic rules.

ENDS