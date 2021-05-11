Najib pays fine for Covid-19 SOP violation, takes dig at ‘those others’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak was fined RM3,000 for two violations of the existing Covid-19 regulations, during his visit to a restaurant in Bukit Bintang in March. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today paid his fine for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), during a dine-in session at a restaurant.

Najib was fined RM3,000 for two violations of the existing Covid-19 regulations, during his visit to a restaurant in Bukit Bintang here in March.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the two fines — both RM1,500 each — were imposed on Najib for his failure to have his temperature recorded and to register himself through MySejahtera or manually when he entered the restaurant.

The offence took place at the popular Restoran Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng in Bukit Bintang.

“Peace be upon you. I came to pay my fine.

“I made a mistake the other day by not scanning my temperature. I admitted myself. I accepted the penalty. Do not want there to be double standards. I do not know about the others,” he said on his Instagram and Facebook posts.

Najib paid his fine this afternoon at the Lembah Pantai Health Office

In the incident that was caught on camera and later went viral, the former prime minister was seen being ushered to his seat immediately after he arrived at a popular chicken rice shop in Kuala Lumpur.

Following a public uproar, Najib admitted he was at fault and asked authorities to fine him for his mistake.

In a Facebook post on May 6, Najib acknowledged the fines and said he was prepared to pay the amount after he previously admitted fault.

“I and the commoners will be investigated by the police and fined by the government. If government ministers were the one breaching SOPs, I don’t know lah,” he said, in a veiled reference to the authorities’ inaction against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for chairing a political meeting around the same time of his offence.