King speaks to Turkey’s Erdogan, Indonesia’s Widodo on current issues

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today received a personal phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Istana Negara.

According to the latest update on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, His Majesty spoke about the stand taken by the Malaysian government to join Turkey and the international community in condemning the incursions and airstrikes by Israeli forces and Jewish illegal immigrants on Palestinians and worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a 20-minute telephone conversation starting at 6pm, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also stressed that Malaysia supported and welcomed the proposal to hold an emergency conference of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Israeli aggression against Palestine.

In addition, Al-Sultan Abdullah also touched on the close bilateral relations that have been established over the years between Malaysia and Turkey as well as efforts to strengthen trade between the two countries.

His Majesty and Erdogan also exchanged Aidilfitri wishes, including to family members.

At the same time, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his appreciation to Erdogan for the invitation for a state visit to Turkey in September this year, which, however, had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, Al-Sultan Abdullah had been scheduled for a state visit to Turkey for five days beginning April 19, 2020, which also had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

According to records, the last time His Majesty spoke to Erdogan via phone call was on June 6 last year at Istana Negara and Al-Sultan Abdullah before that also received a courtesy call from the leader at Istana Negara on December 18, 2019 in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Earlier at 3pm, Al-Sultan Abdullah called Indonesian President Joko Widodo to wish Hari Raya Aidilfitri to his family and all Indonesians.

According to the statement, His Majesty also conveyed his condolences to the leader and the entire family of the victims of the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine tragic incident that occurred on April 21 in the northern waters of Bali, Indonesia.

Joko Widodo also expressed his appreciation to Malaysia for the assistance given in the search and rescue of the submarine as well as thanked His Majesty for his prayers and support to all Indonesians.

The two leaders also shared their views on efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 in both countries, including the movement control order and cross-district and state bans which are also being implemented in Indonesia.

In the conversation, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed the hope that bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries will remain close and intact despite the constraints of the Covid-19 situation.

The last meeting between His Majesty and the Indonesian President was in August 2019 in conjunction with a four-day state visit to Indonesia starting August 26, which was Al-Sultan Abdullah’s maiden visit after being installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30, 2019. — Bernama