ALOR SETAR, Feb 5 — Two individuals, including an independent preacher, have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged abuse of power involving about RM600,000 in fundraising payments for an educational and dakwah institution eight years ago.

The one-day remand order against the two suspects — a man and a woman in their 30s — was issued until tomorrow by Magistrate Noorfazlina Musa following an application by the MACC at the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court this morning.

A source said the suspects were arrested at about 1 pm yesterday when they turned up to give statements at the Sungai Petani MACC office.

“Initial investigations found that the two suspects, who are the company’s managing director and the finance and accounting head, are suspected of colluding in committing the offence around September 2018.

“The main suspect (male suspect) is believed to have abused his position and conspired with the second suspect in approving the payment of about RM600,000 to himself as fundraising fees without obtaining approval from the other partner,” the source said.

It is understood that the investigation, conducted by the Kedah MACC and the MACC Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division, has been ongoing since October last year.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Nazli Rasyid Sulong, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama