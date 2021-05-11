Allow Opposition lawmakers to sit in National Security Council meetings too, Guan Eng tells govt

Lim urged Muhyiddin to listen and engage with all Malaysians to ensure the success of the latest MCO. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today urged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to allow members of the Opposition to sit in the National Security Council (NSC) meetings.

In a statement to the press, the Bagan MP stressed on the importance of restoring public confidence in the government, adding that Covid-19 can only be defeated by people working together.

“To restore the people’s trust, Parliament must be restored and reopened, and Opposition leaders invited to sit in the NSC to form a united front against Covid-19,” he said.

Lim said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has “shot himself in the foot” by promising an end to nationwide movement control orders (MCO) after the one experienced in March, adding how his use of science and data only contradicts itself.

“The PN government has shot itself in the foot with Muhyiddin promising in March that there will be no national MCO in March by relying on science and data.

“Yet in less than two months later, he imposed a nationwide MCO also based on science and data. How then can the people trust Muhyiddin to do his job competently?

Lim then urged Muhyiddin to listen and engage with all Malaysians to ensure the success of the latest MCO, dubbed MCO 3.0, adding that it could be the last MCO if his government admits its failures and starts working with all parties.

“MCO 3.0 can be the final MCO for Malaysia if the PN government admits its failures, restores Parliament, stops Covid-19 SOPs and policy U-turns, end double-standards in enforcement, allow competent professionals to decide and focus on saving jobs, businesses, and economic livelihood,” he said.

Lim added that in order to pick the country’s economy out of recession, the government’s financial focus should shift from controlling debt levels and fiscal deficits to borrowing more money to save jobs, businesses and economic livelihoods.

“Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce financial measures to assist Malaysian adversely affected by MCO 3.0.

“Will Muhyiddin finally deliver on his promises to extend the bank loan moratorium automatically (except for Top 20) and increase monthly welfare payments to RM1,000, including the unemployed?” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that a new lockdown nationwide dubbed MCO 3.0 will start tomorrow until June 7.