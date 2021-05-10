Shah Alam police to maintain five roadblocks following MCO enforcement

Police and Armed Forces personnel inspect vehicles during a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza May 5, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, May 10 — One permanent and four mobile roadblocks have been mounted in areas under Shah Alam police district headquarters jurisdiction, following the reinforcement of the movement control order (MCO) since May 6.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said the permanent roadblock is located at the Bukit Jelutong Toll Plaza heading towards Shah Alam while the others would be set up as and when necessary.

“The four mobile roadblocks will be managed by stations under Shah Alam district headquarters namely Sri Muda, Bukit Jelutong, Section 9 and Section 6 stations,” he told reporters after checking on the roadblock at Bukit Jelutong Toll Plaza today.

Baharuddin said the police will also be mobilising over 10 teams to monitor compliance of the MCO standard operating procedures (SOP) and a special team would be deployed to curb crime activities ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

He said 26 officers and 147 personnel would be involved in Covid-related assignments including SOP compliance on the first day of Aidilfitri celebration this Thursday. — Bernama