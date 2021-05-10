Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation: Application deadline for SME digitalisation grant extended to June 15

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had launched the matching grant programme on April 12 to help SMEs undergo digital transformation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 10 — Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) has extended the application deadline for the RM5 million Selangor Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Digitalisation Matching Grant initiative to June 15.

In a statement today, Sidec said the deadline has been extended following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

“It is hoped that the extension of the closing date for the Selangor SME Digitalisation Matching Grant from May 15 to June 15 can help more Selangor SMEs to digitalise their businesses,” it said.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had launched the matching grant programme on April 12 to help SMEs undergo digital transformation.

SMEs in Selangor can apply for five digitalisation areas offered which are e-commerce, human resource and payroll system, cloud accounting, digital marketing, electronic point of sale and payment gateway.

“Since the opening of the registration on April 15, the grant programme had received an overwhelming response with 200 applications received as of today,” it said.

For more information about the grant, visit https://www.sidec.com.my/selangorgrant2021/.— Bernama