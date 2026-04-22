JOHOR BAHRU, April 22 — Tebrau PKR Youth has confirmed it will field a candidate for the Puteri Wangsa state seat in the Johor election expected to be called this year.

Tebrau PKR Youth chief Jalex Lee En Xiang said the decision was made at the wing’s annual general meeting last Sunday based on strategic considerations and current political realities.

“This includes the strength of PKR Youth’s machinery which has proven to be well-organised as they have been prepared in the area for a long time,” he said in a statement today.

Lee, who is also a PKR Youth national executive councillor and Johor PKR Youth election director, said Puteri Wangsa is seen as a key target due to its strong Pakatan Harapan (PH) voter base.

He added that the constituency’s demographic profile, which includes a large number of young voters, makes a youth-led candidacy more relevant and appropriate.

He said the move aligns with efforts to strengthen youth representation and respond to evolving voting patterns that increasingly favour younger candidates.

“Based on these factors, PKR Youth has a significant ability to increase the party’s winnability in the Puteri Wangsa state seat,” said Lee, who is also a PKR Youth national exco.

His announcement comes after Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-chief Suhaizan Kaiat said seat allocations for Puteri Wangsa and Kota Iskandar will be finalised after coalition discussions.

Suhaizan, who is Pulai MP, said such negotiations are normal within Pakatan Harapan and similar arrangements have been made in previous elections.

Puteri Wangsa, an urban seat under the Tebrau parliamentary constituency in southern Johor, is currently held by Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) vice-president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, who won it in the 2022 state election.

Before that, the seat was held by PKR, later allocated to Amanah, and subsequently contested under PH arrangements involving Muda.