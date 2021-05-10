PM: Raya home, cemetery visits no longer permitted under new national MCO

Visiting cemeteries on Hari Raya Aidilfitri are not allowed under the movement control order. ― File picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The government has now prohibited family visits for Hari Raya Aidilfitri along with all social events under the movement control order to address the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

However, Muslim couples may have their marriages solemnised following standard operating procedures set by their state religious authorities while non-Muslims can have their unions registered at the National Registration Department (NRD) according to stipulated regulations.

He added that all seminars, conferences, and meetings which require physical presence are also banned.

“House visits and visiting cemeteries on Hari Raya Aidilfitri are not allowed.

“Aidilfitri prayers in mosques and suraus are allowed with a congregation presence not exceeding 50 people for mosques and suraus that can accommodate 1,000 people, and 20 for mosques and suraus that can accommodate fewer than 1,000 people,” Muhyiddin said, adding that the rule on crowd limit also applies to all other prayer times.

He said that the SOPs for the operation of non-Muslim houses of worships would be issued by the National Unity Ministry.

Last Tuesday, the National Security Council (NSC) banned open houses for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

However, the government had introduced some leeway for this year’s celebration by allowing 15 people per house visit on the first day, in areas under the movement control order.

For areas under the conditional and recovery MCOs, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had said the government would allow Raya visits for the first three days, with a limit of 20 and 25 people respectively.