Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 3,807 more Covid-19 cases, another 17 deaths today

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also reported 17 more Covid-19 related deaths over the same period, with 1,700 cumulative deaths to date. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — New Covid-19 case number saw a slight uptick from yesterday with 3,807 new infections reported over the last day, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed today.

He also reported 17 more Covid-19 related deaths over the same period, with 1,700 cumulative deaths to date.

Selangor again had the highest number of new infections with 1,149 cases, followed by Sarawak with 649, and Kelantan with 329 new positive cases.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 320 cases, Johor with 257, and 245 in Penang.

This brings the country’s total Covid-19 cases to 444,484 Covid-19 to date.

MORE TO COME