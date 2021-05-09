Dr M reiterates Pejuang won’t join forces with Opposition, may form electoral pact with allies

File picture shows Pejuang chairman Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaking to the media during a press conference at Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya January 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reiterated that Parti Pejuang Tanah Air which he currently leads will not join forces with the Opposition and will remain independent.

Speaking to Mingguan Malaysia in an exclusive interview, the Langkawi MP however conceded that the yet-to-be registered political party will form electoral pacts with one or two parties aligned with their struggles.

“In other words, we don’t want to link ourselves as an Opposition party or government-friendly party. Being an Opposition party has its issues, so if we tie ourselves to them we might not benefit. If we cross over to the government side, maybe they are not liked by the public as well.

“So we are linked either way. We are independent. We might have some small cooperation with parties not on this side or the other side,” he said.

Separately, Dr Mahathir also touched on Pejuang’s current predicament of not being formally registered as a political party by the government and claimed it was Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being fearful stemming from the two Parliamentary majority the latter held.

“I have obtained information that the government will not be registering Pejuang. They have obviously stated that they will not register Pejuang. No reasons as to why because what they have asked we have provided, we have followed but the government will not register.

“This is an attempt by the government to reduce the number of those opposing them in the general election. If possible, the government wants no opposition and they can win without any contest,” he said.

The party founded by Dr Mahathir is still currently seeking to compel the Registrar of Societies and the Home Ministry to allow its registration.

Earlier on April 15, the High Court in KL fixed the full judicial review application for Pejuang’s registration to take place on May 31.