Cloudy weather, rain forecast for Aidilfitri

File picture shows people shopping for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, at the Aidilfitri Bazaar in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, April 29, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 – The weather is forecast to be cloudy nationwide with possible rain in the west coast states of Peninsular Malaysia and western Sabah on Hari Raya Aidilfitri day next week.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon said on the afternoon of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, rain is expected in the interior of the east coast states.

“Generally, the weather conditions are expected to similar for the second and third day of Raya,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Muslims in Malaysia are scheduled to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 13.

Jailan said Malaysia is currently in the inter-monsoon phase which results in rain and thunderstorms.

He explained that the weather in the country would improve by mid-May following the start of the Southwest Monsoon phase.

He said incidences of thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to decrease and most states will experience more number of days without rain during the Southwest Monsoon period.

However, he said that there could be heavy rain in the early morning in the west coast of the Peninsula due to the occasional storm line from the Melaka Strait.

He added that from the middle of this month until the Southwest Monsoon period is over, most areas in Peninsular Malaysia are also expected to receive rain at an average level of between 100mm and 350mm except for Melaka and Johor, which are expected to receive rain slightly below the average, between 100mm and 150mm.

“Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bentong, Sarikei and Sibu in Sarawak are expected to receive slightly below average rainfall of between 150mm and 200mm while Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang are expected to receive rainfall at an average level of between 150mm and 400mm,” he explained.

During that period, Sabah is expected to receive average rainfall of between 100mm and 350mm.

Jailan also hinted that Malaysia could be hit by cross-border haze in late July or early August. — Bernama