Tuanku Muhriz urges Muslims to celebrate Aidilfitri in moderation

SEREMBAN, May 7 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir today called the people in the state to celebrate Aidilfitri in moderation in view of the current uncertain economic situation in the country.

The Ruler also said that the spread of Covid-19 has seen a decrease in economic activities causing many people to lose their source of income.

Therefore, he advised the people not to spend lavishly for this year’s Hari Raya.

“I would like to remind the public to always observe physical distancing rand wear face masks whenever they are outside the house.

“It is important to practice all these measures to prevent transmission and break the chain of the pandemic,” he said in a message in conjunction with Aidilftri here today.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Muhriz called on the people to immediately register for the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure that all communities get protection from the disease.

He also expressed his appreciation to the state government leadership, health workers and security forces, especially those who have to work on Hari Raya, for their tireless efforts in combating Covid-19.

His Highness said he, Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and his family also prayed that the state and its people will always be under Allah’s protection and continue to stay peaceful and prosperous. ― Bernama