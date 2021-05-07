Transport Ministry: Let police investigate reports by Railwaymen Union of Malaysia against senior officer

The Ministry of Transport will leave it to the police to conduct an investigation on the reports made by the Railwaymen Union of Malaysia against a senior officer of the ministry. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will leave it to the police to conduct an investigation on the reports made by the Railwaymen Union of Malaysia (RUM) against a senior officer of the ministry.

“MOT takes cognisance of the police reports lodged and leaves it to the police to conduct an investigation and will wait for the outcome,” said the ministry in a statement today.

Police reports had been lodged and were announced in the Facebook of RUM president, Abdul Razak Md Hassan.

Abdul Razak, in his posting on Facebook, stated that RUM had lodged a police report against MOT secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak for slandering him over the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains.

MOT said it was still adhering to the statements issued through a media statement dated April 7, 2021: ‘Real facts to parry SABAHKINI12 blog’ (Fakta Sebenar Tepis Blog SABAHKINI2) and an MOT media statement dated April 8, 2021: ‘Replies to baseless accusations relating to DMU trains’ (Jawapan Kepada Tuduhan Tidak Berasas Berkaitan Tren DMU).

On April 8, MOT explained that 13 units of new DMU trains were to be used to replace the existing locomotives and passenger coaches for the East Coast route because the conditions of the existing locomotives required high maintenance cost, and they often broke down.

MOT was replying to allegations by Abdul Razak that the DMU trains were being used in a hurry as well as issues linked to the safety level of the DMU train fuel tank components, the quality of DMU train window glass and facilities at the train depot. — Bernama