Rosmah wants to be acquitted in bribery trial, asks courts again to remove Sri Ram as prosecutor

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya April 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has filed two new applications in High Court, as part of her bid to be acquitted in her ongoing corruption trial involving alleged soliciting and receiving of millions of ringgit in bribes.

Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader confirmed to Malay Mail that two applications had been filed, with one application seeking to nullify Rosmah’s entire trial and another application seeking once again to remove Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor of her corruption case.

Based on documents sighted by Malay Mail, the two applications were filed at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The two new applications come just about a month before Rosmah and her lawyers would have to present her defence in court.

On February 18, the High Court had ruled that the prosecution had successfully proven a prima facie case against Rosmah by producing credible evidence to prove every element of the three bribery charges which would warrant a conviction if unrebutted.

The High Court had on February 18 ordered Rosmah to enter her defence to answer these charges, and Rosmah had at that time said she would defend herself by giving sworn evidence from the witness stand where she will be subjected to cross-examination.

The High Court had previously fixed June 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and July 12 and 15 for the hearing for the defence stage of Rosmah’s trial, with Rosmah expected to testify in her own defence.

MORE TO COME