Rosmah told to answer all corruption charges related to RM1.25b Sarawak solar project

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex February 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was ordered today by the High Court to submit her defence to corruption charges related to the RM1.25 billion project for the supply of electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said that the prosecution has successfully proven a prima facie case against Rosmah on all of her three charges, including soliciting a bribe through her former special aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor.

MORE TO COME