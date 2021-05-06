Former military intelligence head fined RM70,000 for corruption

A former military intelligence head was fined RM70,000 in default nine months’ jail by the Sessions Court for accepting bribes amounting to RM60,000 last year. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A former military intelligence head was fined RM70,000 in default nine months’ jail by the Sessions Court here, today, for accepting bribes amounting to RM60,000 last year.

Judge Suzana Hussin meted out the sentence against the former director-general of the Defence Intelligence Division at the Defence Ministry Lieutenant General (Rtd) Datuk Sheikh Mokhsin Sheikh Hassan, 60, after he changed his plea to guilty at the mention of the case today.

On the first count, the accused was fined RM55,000 or six months’ jail if he fails to pay the fine, while for the optional charge, he was fined RM15,000, in default three months’ jail. The accused paid the fines.

The court also ordered the money confiscated in this case to be forfeited to the government, according to Section 40 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Sheikh Mokhsin was charged with receiving a valuable item in the form of service for himself, paid by a director of a military equipment and software supply company worth RM10,000 although knowing that the individual had a connection with his official duties.

For the optional charge, Sheikh Mokhsin was alleged to have accepted RM50,000 in cash for himself from the same company director.

Both offences were allegedly committed at a hotel room in Langkawi and at his office at the Defence Ministry in Jalan Padang Tembak here, between June 21 and 26, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Sheikh Mokhsin was alleged to have received the service during an Ops Benteng visit in Langkawi. The service and cash were received in connection with the supply of drones from the company owned by the director.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Shahrom Mohamad who represented the accused requested a fine without imprisonment on the grounds that his client had repented and made the guilty plea voluntarily.

However, the deputy public prosecutor from the MACC Siti Norhafizan Zakaria objected to the fine sentence and asked the court to impose a heavier penalty to serve as a lesson. — Bernama