Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases climb again to 3,744 with 17 deaths

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 06:00 PM MYT

BY KEERTAN AYAMANY

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Health Ministry recorded 3,744 more Covid-19 cases today, along with another 17 deaths due to the disease.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also revealed that 2,304 people have recovered from the disease and were discharged in the past 24 hours.

However, this still meant a net increase to active cases, which were now 32,939.

Selangor remained the state with the highest number of new daily cases, with 1,548 cases recorded today.

MORE TO COME

