Covid-19: Kelantan has submitted report on critical situation to fed govt, says MB

KOTA BARU, May 5 — The Kelantan government has submitted a report on the critical Covid-19 situation in the state to the Malaysian National Security Council (MKN) to seek its advice, says Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the report from the State Special Security Committee (JKKN) was handed in several days ago, and they were currently waiting for the response.

“Among the things mentioned in the report is of the high rate of infections involving the South African B.1.351 variant in Kelantan, while the infectivity rate still exceeds 1.0

“In addition, the Covid-19 infection has occurred in the community with 16 per cent of the cases having no epidemiological links. In fact, we are also running short in terms of human resources and logistics at health facilities,” he said.

Ahmad said based on discussions at the technical committee level, he was confident an announcement would be made soon on dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the various states including Kelantan, which has recorded daily cases in the three digits over the past two weeks.

“Currently, the prime minister has urged the states to be on the same page and not to make different decisions. So, we will wait,” he said.

Commenting further, Ahmad said the Covid-19 situation in Kelantan was indeed very worrying, however, any action taken must consider various aspects as well as the views of all quarters.

Yesterday, Kelantan recorded 296 new Covid-19 cases while 35 clusters are still active in the state, with two new clusters detected involving the Machang district.

Another six deaths linked to Covid-19 were also recorded, bringing the cumulative number of deaths in the state to 52 cases so far. — Bernama