Tok Pa: Special MyDIGITAL platform to be created

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A special platform will be created to enable MyDIGITAL initiatives at the national level to be translated and coordinated through the Strategic Plan and Digital Plan of each state to achieve the same aspirations, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said the gap in the implementation of the digital agenda between states will be assessed and monitored through an achievement index to be developed by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Mustapa today chaired a meeting between the secretariat of the Strategic Change Management Office (SCMO) established under the EPU and state governments on the MyDIGITAL initiative and the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint launched by the Prime Minister on February 19, 2021.

During the meeting, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) also presented the first quarter report of the National Digital Network (Jendela) programme which among others touched on three matters including the cost of building communication tower structures and rooftop structures that differ by state.

The cost of building this communication tower involves a large range of between RM2,065 and RM37,600. “The migration rate of 3G to 4G has increased by 130 per cent involving 629,018 subscribers compared to the target of 562,490 subscribers on Feb 28, 2021. With this migration, a total of 20,492 3G transmitters have been shut down,” Mustapa said in a press statement.

He said the number of consumer complaints from January to March 2021 — based on the top 50 districts are Johor Baru with the highest complaints (2,387 complaints), Petaling (2,303 complaints), Kuala Lumpur (1,888 complaints), Seremban (1,581 complaints) and Klang (1,428 complaints). These complaints include the lack of coverage and the quality of Internet coverage.

MCMC treats these complaints seriously and has instructed telecommunication companies to resolve the issues raised.

“Cooperation between the federal and state governments is necessary to ensure that the MyDIGITAL initiative can be implemented successfully. Meetings with state governments will be held every three months to ensure that all states will be able to implement the digital agenda effectively.

“This coordination is necessary to bridge the digital divide that exists between the states and ensure that Malaysia continues to remain competitive to attract investment,” he said. — Bernama