Rapid KL restructures bus routes on Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Pahang corridors

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Rapid KL has announced the restructuring of bus routes in the Jalan Ipoh and Jalan Pahang corridors, involving the shortening of four routes, terminating two routes and restructuring one route, effective May 17.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, in a statement today, said that the four routes which will be shortened are Routes 170, 191, 200 and 201 while the restructured route is Route 251. The two terminated routes are Routes 172 and 690.

“The move was made after a detailed study based on the low number of passengers as well as the overlap of services and presence of alternative public transport for users, such as GoKL bus service, monorail and light rail transit (LRT) services.

“It allows us to use buses more efficiently by increasing the frequency of several other routes in line with demand, to help ensure the overall sustainability of operations and continue to provide services to customers with existing resources,” it said.

The shortened route is Route 170 involving Wira Damai Hub-BSN Lebuh Ampang which was shortened to LRT Sentul, Route 191 (Taman Sri Segambut-Monorail Chow Kit), Route 200 (UIA Gombak-Monorail Chow Kit) and Route 201 (Bt 12 Gombak-LRT Sentul).

The restructured route involves Route 251 (AU3 Jentayu-Chow Kit Monorail) and the terminated route involves Route 172 (Taman Greenwood-Sogo, Kuala Lumpur) as well as Route 690 (Pudu Sentral-Terminal Bersepadu Selatan).

The statement also said that the restructuring of bus routes is a gradual rationalisation of routes, implemented since 2018 to optimise resources and assets as well as address challenges and constraints due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama