Politicians meddled with police affairs even during my time, says former IGP Musa Hassan

Former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam September 24, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Musa Hassan has claimed that politicians interfered with police affairs even during his tenure, and the culture has continued till today.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Musa — whose tenure began in 2006 and ended in 2010 — said politicians had tried to control police officers on the job and this was done without the IGP’s knowledge.

“During my time, there were politicians who asked police to release their gang members and there were also those who gave instructions to state police chiefs without my knowledge.

“These political interferences in investigations have occurred to the point it can disrupt the investigation process,” he was quoted as saying.

Musa was commenting on a recent statement made by outgoing IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador where he asked politicians to stop meddling in police affairs, and said that a minister should not be the chairman of the Police Force Commission (PFC).

“It must be remembered that no one has absolute authority in the matter of changing and appointing officers serving in the police force,” Musa said.

He added that the PFC chairman can only give the IGP the power to change or appoint any officers.

Last Friday, Hamid alleged that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin — who is the current PFC chairman — had interfered in police matters, causing the existence of different “camps” vying for power within the force.

Hamid also said that the PFC had failed to look into many investigations of police misconduct, with its meetings only conducted four times a year, and in a supposedly unprofessional manner.

Earlier that day, Hamzah, in a surprise announcement, handed over the appointment letter to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, who will be replacing Hamid as IGP tomorrow.