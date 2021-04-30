Outgoing IGP blames home minister for causing division within police force

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador during his last press conference at Bukit Aman, April 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador described Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s interference in police matters as unnecessary and blamed him for the reason behind the existence of different “camps” within the police force.

Abdul Hamid, at a press conference this evening, said that Hamzah as the president of the Police Force Commission (PFC) insisted on deciding transfers of police officers.

“A minister should not interrupt police’s daily affairs. They can only play the role of giving direction, guidance or mandate in relation to that... not decide who becomes deputy director or police chief.

“His (Hamzah) role as president has this power now. That’s why I am shocked with PFC as Hamzah insisted on having the power to decide who will be placed here and there.

“This made it hard for me to carry out my duties. This sort of doing has led to the existence of camps siding some directors, camps siding IGP and so on. I hope this doesn’t continue,” he said at probably his last press conference in Bukit Aman.

