DBKL: Jalan Alang, Taman Setiawangsa Ramadan bazaars allowed to resume operations today

Visitors maintain physical distancing and wear face masks to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) when visiting the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar in this file picture taken on April 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Jalan Alang and Taman Setiawangsa Ramadan bazaars, which were ordered to close for three days effective today, have been allowed to resume operations with the deployment of additional enforcement officers.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the move was taken after it received the latest information on the bazaars and the deployment of additional enforcement officers was to ensure the standard operating procedure (SOP) was tightened and complied with to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“DBKL will take stern action against and won’t compromise with those who do not comply with the SOP. We also require the organisers to ensure that SOP compliance is implemented effectively,” it said in a statement today.

At the same time, DBKL is still waiting for the latest decision from the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry regarding the operation of the two Ramadan bazaars.

“DBKL hopes traders and visitors will comply with the stipulated SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

A total of 22 out of the 1,073 Ramadan bazaars currently operating nationwide have been ordered to close for three days, effective today, according to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

In IPOH, state Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said the decision to close the Kampung Selabak Ramadan bazaar in Teluk Intan was due to detection of high-risk contacts at the bazaar.

“The closure was not due to failure to comply with the stipulated SOP, such as physical distancing, but due to contact tracing, which showed a high risk of infection.

“The cases did not originate from the bazaar but transmitted by visitors. We have cases closely related to the bazaar,” she told reporters after opening the Perak Women’s Khatam Al-Quran ceremony here today.

Nolee Ashilin said the state government was looking into assisting the 30 traders affected by the closure of the Ramadan bazaar. — Bernama