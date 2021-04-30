Police to call individuals over viral video clip of two men being assaulted in Chow Kit

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the 54-second video showed two men using a rubber hose to beat two victims and kicking them in the incident witnessed by six other men. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Police are tracking down several individuals to have their statements taken over a video clip which went viral on social media recently displaying two men beating up another two men around Chow Kit area here.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the 54-second video showed two men using a rubber hose to beat two victims and kicking them in the incident witnessed by six other men.

“The individuals involved in the video would be tracked down to obtain their statements. The case will be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt,” he said in a statement today.

In another development, a traffic policeman lodged a report following a picture of him not wearing face mask at a public place in the federal capital went viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, ACP Zulkefly Yahya said in the incident on Wednesday, the personnel was on duty to control traffic at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 7 here from 1pm to 10pm.

“The policeman had just broken his fast with five colleagues in a tent at the junction of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Esfahan, here.

“After breaking fast, the policeman headed to his motorcycle to continue his duty and it is believed the picture was taken before he put on his face mask and helmet to continue patrolling,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkefly said the policeman made the report at Dang Wangi police station against the individual who recorded his picture for attempting to tarnish his image and that of the Royal Malaysia Police. — Bernama