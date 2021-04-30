Hundreds of youths break fast in front of Parliament to demand its reopening, end Emergency

About a hundred Malaysian youths gathered in front of the Parliament of Malaysia building, calling for Parliament to immediately reconvene and end the state of Emergency, April 30, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Hundreads of Malaysian youths have gathered for a sit-in protest, calling for Parliament to immediately reconvene and the end of the state of Emergency, today.

Calling for democracy to prevail, the youths also carried placards with the message “Buka puasa, buka Parlimen” — a play on the Malay word referring to the act of its Muslim participants breaking their fast here this evening, and to reopen the Parliament.

Other placards including those saying “Rakyat Bangkit” (Malay for “People rise up”), “Tamat darurat” (“End the Emergency”), and calling for 18-year-olds to be allowed to vote.

Organised by the Undi18 movement, the group had listed six demands for Putrajaya: to end the state of Emergency and reconvene Parliament, to implement Undi 18 immediately, the enforcement of a just and humane laws, strengthening the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, strengthening a safe education system for all Malaysians and the guarantee of a sustainable economy for the people.

