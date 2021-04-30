Doctor among six nabbed for involvement with PJ drug trafficking syndicate

All of the detained were local men aged between 26 and 30 years old. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A doctor at a government hospital in Selangor was among six individuals arrested on suspicion of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate at a house in Taman Sri Manja, Petaling Jaya, here, yesterday.

All of the detained were local men aged between 26 and 30 years old.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said in a raid at the house, they found 11 transparent plastic packets containing compressed lumps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis weighing 1,913 grammes with an estimated value of RM4,900, and also RM1,450 in cash.

He said analysis showed that the seized cannabis could supply 1,913 addicts.

“During the raid, the police seized four cars of various models including a Honda City, Perodua Viva, Perodua Myvi, Mitsubishi Triton, and also a Yamaha Nouvo LC motorcycle, all valued at RM139,500.

“The results of the initial screening test conducted found that five of the suspects tested positive for drugs and another was negative while all of them have no previous criminal records,” he said in a statement, last night.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspects were remanded for seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama



