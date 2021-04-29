Saifuddin Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will observe mandatory home quarantine while being monitored by the Ministry of Health (MoH) before being transferred to hospital. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, his office said that Saifuddin, who received his results yesterday, will observe mandatory home quarantine while being monitored by the Ministry of Health (MoH) before being transferred to hospital.

“Datuk Saifuddin is undergoing quarantine as recommended and closely monitored by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

“At present, he is in home quarantine while awaiting admission to a hospital ward,” the statement read.

It also said that Saifuddin will continue to keep track of all ministry affairs and ensure they continue to run smoothly.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Saifuddin’s aide confirmed that he did not attend yesterday’s Cabinet meeting or breaking of fast gathering for the Cabinet as hosted by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya.

On April 18, Saifuddin announced that he had voluntarily deferred his Covid-19 vaccine jab as he wished to be inoculated with members of the media.

He said that his ministry had requested that all media personnel receive their vaccine jabs as early as possible in phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme because they are also frontliners.

Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia continued their upward trajectory, with the Health Ministry recording 3,142 cases in the latest 24-hour period, for a total of 26,719 active cases nationwide.