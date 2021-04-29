Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rise to 3,332 as minister Saifuddin also infected

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that Selangor remained the state with the most new cases at 1,083, ahead of Sarawak wit 522 and Kelantan with 401. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― Another 3,332 more Covid-19 infections have been added to Malaysia’s tally, making it a second day above the 3,000-case mark.

Today’s case numbers also came after Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah confirmed that he has contracted Covid-19.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that Selangor remained the state with the most new cases at 1,083, ahead of Sarawak with 522 and Kelantan with 401.

