Report: 30 more Selangor schools ordered shut due to Covid-19

The circular asked the schools to ensure sanitisation works are conducted. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Selangor Education Department has directed another 30 schools in the state to close from today due to the presence of Covid-19 cases.

In a report by Malaysiakini, the circular sent to the principals said the closure would be for two days beginning today and ending tomorrow (April 29).

“The Selangor Education Department has received reports that there are incidents of Covid-19 cases in your schools.

“Therefore, your school is ordered to close for two days on April 28 and 29. The closure is to allow for screening of close contacts and risk evaluation by the district health department,” the department said in its circular.

The circular also asked the schools to ensure sanitisation works are conducted, adding that if schools would like to extend their closures, they would need to discuss it with the district health officer to determine the need of the extension.

The circular also contained the names of the 30 schools ordered to close, with five in Klang, three in Kuala Selangor, three in Sepang, seven in Petaling Perdana, two in Gombak, three in Petaling Utama and seven in Hulu Langat.

The schools are SJKC Perempuan, SJKC Tshing Nian, SJKC Ying Wah, SMK Tengku Ampuan Jemaah, SK Klang, SMK Raja Muda Musa, SJKC Chung Wah, SK Sungai Burung, SMK Putra Perdana, SMK Cyberjaya, SK Sungai Rawang, SMK Bandar Puchong Jaya A, SK Setia Alam, SJKC Shin Cheng (Harcroft), SMK Puchong Perdana, SK Pusat Bandar Puchong 2, SMK Seri Kembangan SJKC Yak Chee, SK Sg Pelong, SK Hulu Klang, SJKC Damansara, SJKC Sungai Buloh, SMK Kelana Jaya, SK Sungai Ramal Dalam, SK Bukit Raya, SK Dusun Nanding, SJKC Batu Sebelas, SJKT Ladang Rinching, SK Desa Baiduri, and SK Bandar Baru Bangi.

On Monday, the Selangor Education Department ordered 79 schools to close after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the education sector.

Later that day, Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said that school sessions will be held online for two weeks after the Hari Raya holidays through the home-based teaching and learning method (PdPR).

He said the decision was made to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infections in schools after the school holidays to celebrate Aidilfitri scheduled from May 7 to 15 for group A schools and May 8 to 16 for group B schools.

Group A schools refer to schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, while Group B schools refer to schools in remaining states.

He said after the PdPR period, students will continue their term holidays from May 28 to June 12 for group A schools and May 29 to June 13 for group B schools.