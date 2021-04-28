Honda Malaysia recalls additional 77,708 vehicles to replace fuel pump

Honda Malaysia urged all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment on receipt of the notification to replace the fuel pump. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Honda Malaysia today announced a product recall involving an additional 77,708 units of Honda vehicles to replace the fuel pump as a precautionary measure.

The affected models are Accord (year of model: 2018, 2019), BR-V (2018, 2020), City (2019), City (HEV) (2019), Civic (2018, 2019), CR-V (2019, 2020), HR-V (2018), HR-V (HEV) (2018), Jazz (2019, 2020) and Jazz (HEV) (2019, 2020).

The models with the most affected units are City (30,388 units), CRV (11,224), Jazz (10,417), Civic (9,016), HRV (7,679) and BR-V (7,118).

“The company believes this product recall is necessary as a preventive measure to address the possibility of difficulty in starting the engine, loss of engine power or vehicle stalling.

“As of today, there are no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue reported in Malaysia,” it said in a statement today.

The company said the replacement of the affected fuel pump is provided free of charge and all costs related to this replacement activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia. The replacement stock will be available in stages.

Honda Malaysia urged all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment on receipt of the notification to replace the fuel pump, subject to parts availability.

“All affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall,” it said.

Vehicle owners can obtain information or check their vehicle status on product recall via the HondaTouch application or by calling Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number 1-800-88-2020 or log on to www.honda.com.my / productrecall.honda.com.my to check their vehicle status.

“Honda Malaysia apologises for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers and reassures that all its current selling models are not affected in this product recall,” it said.

The company said that as customer safety is its top priority, it will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls for customers. — Bernama