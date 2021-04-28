EMCO in three locations in three states from April 29

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The government will impose the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), for two weeks starting tomorrow, at three locations in three states which have seen an upward trend of positive COVID-19 cases.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the three areas concerned are Maahad Tahfiz Al Azhari (MTAZ) in Machang, Kelantan; Kampung Bangkahulu, Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, as well as in two settlements around Sungai Chalit and five settlements around Sungai Klau in Raub, Pahang.

On MTAZ, he said thus far, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded 87 positive cases from a total of 207 screening tests conducted on students and staff at the school.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to facilitate the MOH to detect early cases and curb the spread among students and residents of the maahad,” he said in a statement on the development of the Movement Control Order (MCO), today.

Ismail Sabri said for the cases in Kampung Bangkahulu, the MOH had conducted 170 screening tests and out of the total, 38 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded, and at the same time, the ministry confirmed an increase in cases within two weeks while the rate of positivity cases was high, at 22.9 per cent.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to restrict in and out movements to ensure that there is no spread of infection to the community,” he said.

For the EMCO in seven settlements in Raub, Pahang, it involves Kampung Baru Sungai Chalit, Sungai Chalit Rural Transformation Project (RTP), Taman Sungai Klau, Taman Maju Sungai Klau, Taman Kelau Jaya, Taman Harmoni and Kampung Sungai Klau.

“Thus far, the MOH has recorded four cases in Sungai Chalit and one positive case in Sungai Klau while there are seven test samples still awaiting results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said that the EMCO at Institut Aminuddin Baki and its staff quarters, Sri Layang, Bentong, Pahang was declared ended today, two days earlier than scheduled on April 30.

On the Compliance Operations Task Force, he said that a total of 295 individuals were arrested yesterday for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs), with 288 individuals being compounded while seven were remanded.

Among the offences committed were failing to record personal details or registration at premises (175 cases), not wearing face masks (71), entertainment centre activities and no physical distancing (four cases each), interstate and inter-district travel without permit (two cases) and others (39 cases). — Bernama