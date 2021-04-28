Cops nab individuals with fake travel permits bearing Istana Negara letterhead

Police arrested a local man and woman suspected of using fake interstate travel documents bearing what looks like an Istana Negara letterhead. — File picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Police arrested a local man and woman suspected of using fake interstate travel documents bearing what looks like an Istana Negara letterhead on Monday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the suspects aged 27 and 47 were seen acting suspiciously by the motorcycle patrol unit of the Dang Wangi police station in front of a fast-food restaurant in Jalan P.Ramlee.

He said, during the inspection, the suspects handed over three interstate travel documents believed to be fake.

“The documents bore the letterhead of Istana Negara, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman where the permission (for interstate travel) was (allegedly) given by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Zainal said the police had opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, adding that the suspects were being remanded for three days until tomorrow to assist in the investigation.

“The woman was found to have a criminal record involving investigations under Section 489 (c) of the Penal Code (for possession of counterfeit currency) and Section 420 of the Penal Code (for cheating) in 2017 and 2018 while the male suspect has no previous criminal record,” he said.

He urged the public to obtain interstate travel permission using the Conditional Movement Control Order Movement Permit Forms issued by the police.

Mohamad Zainal said any information related to the use of fake interstate travel documents could be channeled to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 03-26002222 or the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-21159999. — Bernama