Cafe manager compounded RM50,000, appeals to authorities for consideration

Police had issued compound notices to customers sitting inside Nasken Coffee. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, April 28 — A cafe manager here, is at his wit’s end after being slapped with a RM50,000 compound for failing to control customers at his premises to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid-19, on April 21 (Tuesday).

Ammar Aiman Mat Yusof, 23, is worried with his impending fate, because the notice was issued under his name.

“I was compounded RM50,000 for failure to make sure customers scan their presence via the MySejahtera application and dine at the cafe,” he said when met by reporters at Pasir Tumboh here, today.

He said during the incident, two customers were sitting inside the cafe and drinking, while waiting for their orders.

Meanwhile Kelantan branch Nasken Cafe owner Nazif Abdul Aziz, 26, said he had made an appeal to the Health Ministry to review the compound issue.

Prior to this, a one-minute closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing several police officers issuing compound notices to customers who were sitting inside Nasken Coffee premises went viral on social media. — Bernama