Uprooted tree in Penang that killed car driver replanted by certified arborist, says city council

Fire and Rescue Department personnel cutting into the crushed car to extricate the body of the victim. — Pix courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — The uprooted Angsana tree that fell over along Perak Road this morning, killing a mechanic who was driving by, was replanted by a certified arborist, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) said today.

The city council issued a statement to stress that it will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident that happened this morning. The giant Angsana tree at Perak Road fell over and crushed a car driving by at about 9.30am April 27, 2021.

“The transplanting of the trees at the junction of Perak Road and Lenggong Road had complied with all guidelines including the tree hazard evaluation that was made before the application to relocate the trees were approved,” the city council said.

The transplanting works were conducted by an arborist appointed by the contractor of the road widening project.

MBPP said the certified arborist was responsible in ensuring all conditions and guidelines are met before transplanting the tree.

“Regular maintenance checks were held to ensure the transplanted trees are in healthy conditions and the last time the trees along Perak Road were checked was on January 31st this year,” it said.

The MBPP expressed its regrets over the incident today and extended its condolences to the family of the victim that was killed.

This morning, Yong Geeng Huei, 53, was driving along the road when the tree fell on his car at about 9.30am.

The Fire and Rescue Department with the help of MBPP, the Civil Defence Department and the voluntary fire brigade took almost two hours to cut through the branches to extricate Yong’s body trapped in the crushed car at about 11.15am.

Yong died at the scene from severe head and body injuries.