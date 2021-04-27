Grand opening of Genting Skyworld Theme Park aims to create 1,500 jobs

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The much-touted grand opening of the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park later this year will help boost the local economy affected by Covid-19 with 1,500 new job creation expected to support its operation.

The US$800 million (RM3.2 billion) theme park, which is also part of the Resorts World Genting (RWG), has begun its recruitment campaign with a nationwide tour and will conduct auditions for its live entertainment team which consists of singers, dancers, character performers, musicians and actors.

“While we have world-class attractions and experiences at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, we will also strive to offer the very best in guest service and hospitality through the interaction of our motivated and dynamic team members.

“We are looking for fun, enthusiastic and dedicated people to be part of the opening team. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we look forward to see all the creative talents at our recruitment events,” said RWG head of Theme Parks and Experiences, Gregory Pearn.

Successful candidates will be able to work with world-renowned movie intellectual property and will be offered attractive remuneration and benefits, including accommodation, meal allowances, on-the-job training and development opportunities.

The opening of Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park also represents the final puzzle-piece of Genting Malaysia Berhad’s Integrated Tourism Plan (GITP) launched in 2013 — a major 10- year masterplan for development, expansion, enhancement and refurbishment of hotels, theme parks and infrastructure at Resorts World Genting.

For those interested in the recruitment campaign and vacancies, they can visit https://careers.rwgenting.com./ for further information.