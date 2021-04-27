Cops to take action against those who spread confidential list of arrested officers linked to ‘Nicky Gang’

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said once the probe into Datuk Seri Nicky Liow is completed, action will be taken under the appropriate organised crime laws. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 27 — The Johor police have detected information about a confidential name-list involving the 12 arrested law enforcement officers for their alleged links to fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee that is being disseminated.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the information is currently being shared and disseminated via social media application WhatsApp by certain parties.

“The Johor police will detect the individual involved and the act of disseminating such information can be taken action under Section 203A(1) of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement issued here tonight.

The offence under Section 203A of the Penal Code reads: “Whoever discloses any information or matter which has been obtained by him in the performance of his duties or the exercise of his functions under any written law shall be punished with a fine of not more than one million ringgit, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with both.

Ayob Khan urged the public to not disseminate or share the information as action under the law can be taken under Section 203A of the Penal Code.

Earlier today, Ayob Khan was reported to have confirmed the arrest of 12 enforcement officers from the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) suspected of being involved in ‘Nicky Gang’ activities.

The arrests were made in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan between April 21 and 27 as part of the second phase of Ops Pelican 3.0.

Liow has been on the run after police initiated the operation codenamed ‘Ops Pelican 3.0’ to nab him last month.

The 33-year-old fugitive businessman is believed to have obtained information about the March 20 operation from police officers and personnel as well as other enforcement agencies on his payroll, including a former deputy public prosecutor.

Liow is wanted for a list of criminal offences, including an online scam operation targeting mainland Chinese nationals.

He is also believed to have ties with a notorious triad leader and head of an international drug-trafficking syndicate, known as the 14K, Wan Kuok Koi @ Broken Tooth Koi.